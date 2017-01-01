Woodies started because standard sizing doesn’t make sense like it used to. Getting perfect fitting clothes, made especially for you has never been easier and more accessible.
So, button it up, fix those cuffs and admire that cut. Have you ever used the word debonaire? Get Used to it. It’s about to become your calling card.
HIDDEN COIN POCKET
TUCKED BELT LOOPS
FRENCH FLY FOR ADDED STRENGTH AND A SMOOTH FRONT
REINFORCED POCKET AND THIGH BAR TACKING
HIGH QUALITY YKK ZIPPER
SUPER STRONG (YET SOFT) 100% COTTON TWILL
FLAT FELL CROTCH SEAM ADDS STRENGTH AND LONGEVITY
We’ve had your top half covered the last couple years, now we have your bottom half covered as well.
No detail was overlooked in design. Flat fell crotch seam for strength and longevity, reinforced pocket and thigh bar tacking, high quality YKK zipper… You get the point. These pants are made to last.
